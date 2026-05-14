Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:08 14.05.2026

Public investment management system DREAM to have its own AI

3 min read

The DREAM public investment management system will have its own AI, with its first functionality to be presented this summer, DREAM Project Office Head Viktor Nestulia said during the I_CAN forum "Quality Strategy – Effective Investment in Community Recovery and Development."

"At the first stage, AI will have an 'educational' function. We are introducing an assistant that will help clearly explain to communities what an investment area is, how to form their medium-term plan, how to prioritize investments, and how to distinguish between public investments and capital expenditures. In other words, it will be a chat assistant that we will customize exclusively based on Ukrainian projects and methodology," Nestulia said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, at this stage there are still not enough high-quality projects, so the team is not only selecting relevant ones from those already submitted to DREAM, but also generating additional training projects.

"But in the future, this tool will develop into an assistant for preparing feasibility studies and conducting expert assessments. It will help with analysis, data verification, and provide recommendations to communities on how to make feasibility studies better," Nestulia said.

The first AI functionality is planned as early as July this year to help communities enter the next investment planning cycle, 2028-2034, at a qualitatively different level.

"DREAM helps communities build a clear logical link: data, strategy, medium-term plan, projects, and the impact of implementing these projects. A well-formed project portfolio increases the likelihood of attracting investment both from the Ukrainian state budget and from international partners," he said.

DREAM is a state ecosystem for managing public investment and Ukraine's recovery, functioning as a "single window" for collecting, testing, monitoring and controlling reconstruction projects at all levels. It is being implemented as an experimental project in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 1286 of November 15, 2022, On the implementation of an experimental project to create, introduce and ensure the functioning of the unified digital integrated information and analytical system for managing the reconstruction of real estate, construction and infrastructure facilities.

The national I_CAN project, Interinstitutional Capacity Nurturing, is implemented by the NGO Kyiv School of Economics Institute in cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with support from the World Bank through the multi-donor Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).

The I_CAN training program has been officially agreed with the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, and has been tested. In February 2026, I_CAN held pilot sessions in the regions, covering almost 1,000 specialists, and is scaling up training for communities and regional administrations across the country.

Tags: #construction #investment

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