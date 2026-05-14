Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:04 14.05.2026

Diia.Business entrepreneur support center resumes operations in Kharkiv

2 min read

The Diia.Business offline support center for entrepreneurs in Kharkiv has resumed operations after a forced shutdown, according to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"It was crucial for us to reopen the Diia.Business center in Kharkiv as soon as possible. Here, entrepreneurs can receive professional consulting support, share experiences, and find new opportunities to grow their businesses," Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Valeria Koval said in the release.

The ministry noted that the renovated space covers 300 square meters and will provide entrepreneurs with free consultations on marketing, finance, sales, taxes, and legal matters.

The location also brings businesses together through lectures, workshops, and practical meetings, making it convenient for finding partners and planning the expansion of your business.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that the space includes a physical pop-up location where entrepreneurs can present their products, collect customer feedback, and analyze demand before a mass launch.

In addition, businesses will have the opportunity to promote their products online in a virtual pop-up zone without additional costs.

Among other things, entrepreneurs will be able to take the online Digital Maturity Compass assessment, which will help determine a company’s level of digitalization and create a personalized roadmap for innovation.

Tags: #diiabusiness

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