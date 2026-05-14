Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:23 14.05.2026

Ukraine's Interpipe redeems all its 2026 $300 mln bonds, making coupon payment in due time

1 min read
Ukraine's Interpipe redeems all its 2026 $300 mln bonds, making coupon payment in due time

Interpipe Holdings Plc, the holding company of the international vertically integrated pipe and wheel company Interpipe, has announced the redemption of all its 8.375% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due in 2026.

"Interpipe, a global producer of steel pipes and railway wheel products, today announced (through Interpipe Holdings Plc as the ‘Issuer’) the full redemption of its $300 million 8.375% guaranteed notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS2333664717/US460606AA44)," company spokesman Andriy Pysarevsky told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company producing steel pipes and railway products. Its products are supplied to more than 50 countries through a network of sales offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America, and Europe.

The company’s structure includes six industrial assets: Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant (NTRP), Interpipe Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant (NMPP), Interpipe Niko Tube, Dnipropetrovsk Vtormet, the Dniprosteel electric steelmaking complex under the Interpipe Steel brand, and the Interpipe Roman pipe plant in Romania.

The company employs about 9,500 people.

The ultimate owner of Interpipe Limited is Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk and members of his family.

 

Tags: #interpipe

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