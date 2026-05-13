EBA calls for revision of bill on seaports, proposes to direct port fees towards infrastructure protection

The European Business Association (EBA) calls on the Verkhovna Rada to revise bill No. 15063 of March 9, 2026, which provides for the allocation of a portion of port dues to finance measures to protect seaports.

According to information provided by the association’s press service, businesses support the initiative to strengthen the security of critical infrastructure facilities, but propose introducing a clear coordination mechanism between the state, the Armed Forces, and the private sector.

The explanatory note to the document states that the bill proposes establishing a special operating regime for ports during martial law. Specifically, the document provides for the possibility of allocating up to 10% of port dues, which are the sole funds of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), to the engineering, technical, and air defense of facilities, as well as the acquisition of air defense equipment and the payment of departmental paramilitary security services.

To effectively implement these regulations, the EBA proposes using the model already tested in the government’s pilot project to engage businesses in air defense enhancements. The business community’s key demands include identifying a specific type of port fee as a funding source, clearly delineating roles between the USPA and the military command, and establishing a transparent procedure for the use of funds.

Furthermore, businesses are asking for a balance to be ensured between security measures and the smooth operation of terminals, and for safeguards to be put in place to prevent forced security services.

The explanatory note notes that the need to adopt legislation is due to the Russian Federation’s systematic attacks on berths, warehouses, and elevators, which pose a threat to shipping and international contracts.

According to the bill’s developers, its adoption will minimize the risks of destruction of strategic facilities and ensure Ukraine’s fulfillment of its global food security obligations. At the same time, the EBA expressed its willingness to join the parliamentary committee in finalizing bill No. 15063 to create a formalized model for supply chain protection.