Vacation budgets in Ukraine up 25-40% year-on-year – study

The focus of summer vacations in Ukraine in 2026 has shifted toward mountain resorts and city tours, while vacation budgets have increased by 25-40% compared to the previous holiday season, according to analysts at Ribas Hotels Group.

"Today, Ukrainians need rest and a safe place to regain their strength more than ever. And although access to international travel is currently limited, Ukraine still offers many destinations for vacations at any budget level," said Yelyzaveta Voloshyna, head of B2C sales and marketing at the company.

At this stage, opportunities for seaside vacations are concentrated in Odesa region.

Among the advantages of seaside resorts near Odesa are a calmer atmosphere compared to the city itself, a family-oriented vibe in coastal villages, and more affordable costs compared to other leisure options.

"But unfortunately, choosing a seaside destination also has its downsides, including security concerns and closed beaches, as well as underdeveloped infrastructure and a limited number of hotels where price matches quality," Voloshyna said.

In recent years, demand for short city and suburban getaways has been increasing. Their advantages include developed infrastructure that allows tourists to change their leisure plans at any time. For example, in Odesa, where some beaches are officially open, visitors can choose between a beach day, a gastronomic tour, or exploring historical sites. There is also a broad range of accommodation options, from budget to premium.

Most importantly, cities offer more properties equipped with shelters. The main downside of such vacations in Odesa is the large number of tourists during the season.

At the same time, according to the company’s study, mountain resorts are leading among vacation plans. The advantages of such trips include a larger share of modern accommodations, safety, wellness opportunities, diverse activities, and numerous excursions. The downsides include unstable weather, overcrowding, and the high cost of vacations and attractions during peak season.

Regardless of the chosen destination, the "foundation" of a vacation budget consists of four categories of expenses. Accommodation accounts for the largest share, ranging from 40% to 50% of the total vacation budget. In higher-end hotels, this share may be even larger, as the price includes not just a bed but also infrastructure such as SPA facilities, swimming pools, and services.

According to Ribas Hotels Group estimates, in 2026 accommodation in guest houses or basic apartments costs UAH 800-1,500 per night. Mid-range apartment hotels and three-star hotels cost UAH 1,800-3,500 per night. Accommodation in hotels with SPA facilities, pools and quality service costs even more, at UAH 3,500-6,000 per night. A stay at a premium hotel requires approximately UAH 6,000-12,000+ per night.

For comparison, in 2025 guest houses and simple apartments could be found for UAH 600-1,200 per night, three-star hotels ranged from UAH 1,200 to UAH 2,600 per night, while hotels with SPA facilities and pools cost UAH 3,000-5,000 per night.

Thus, in 2026 every segment became more expensive by several hundred hryvnias per day on average, or by 25-40%. The reason is consistently high demand for domestic tourism amid restrictions on traveling abroad, as well as growing operating costs for hotels. Electricity prices for businesses in 2026 stand at UAH 11.50-12.50 per kWh compared to UAH 10.4 in 2025, while fuel prices rose by 13.2% year-on-year, according to the State Statistics Service.

Food expenses rank second, accounting for 20-30% of total spending. This includes both regular meals and "atmospheric" expenses such as coffee with a view, evening cocktails, and regional cuisine. Food budgets are usually based on breakfast costing UAH 200-400 per person, lunch at UAH 300-600, and dinner at UAH 400-800.

"Thus, the average daily check per person starts from a minimum of UAH 500-700 and reaches a comfortable level of UAH 1,500-2,000," Voloshyna said.