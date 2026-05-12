Rada summons NBU Head Pyshny to May 13 session to discuss supervisory board salaries

People’s Deputies have summoned the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Andriy Pyshny, to the Verkhovna Rada on May 13 at 12:00.

"Since May 1 of this year, it has been permitted to purchase foreign currency in unlimited quantities for the payment of salaries to supervisory boards and to withdraw them outside the country without hindrance. All citizens have restrictions; they cannot simply take all their funds and take them abroad, spend them abroad, or withdraw them from ATMs. But for supervisory boards, it is allowed," MP Dmytro Razumkov stated while proposing the invitation of Pyshnyy.

The decision was supported by 168 MPs.

At the same time, the MPs did not support a proposal by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko to summon the Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Filip Pronin.