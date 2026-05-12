Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:00 12.05.2026

Ukrposhta secures card payments in 100% of populated areas, announces application for banking license

2 min read

JSC Ukrposhta announced the launch of bank card payment options in all Ukrainian settlements by equipping 1,800 mobile branches serving over 25,000 settlements with POS terminals.

"For the first time in the history of independent Ukraine, bank card payments have become available in 100% of populated areas across Ukraine. Yes, even in villages with only three residents, or near the front line, as long as there's a connection," the company's CEO, Igor Smelyansky, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He clarified that the service operated in test mode for the first 11 days.

Smelyansky noted that the national postal operator plans to offer cash withdrawals and bank card top-ups, in addition to payments, by the end of June 2026, and to provide mobile devices to every postman by the end of the year for convenient service and card acceptance in any city across the country.

Separately, Smelyansky announced the imminent submission of an application to the National Bank of Ukraine for a banking license for Ukrposhta Bank.

"We simply cannot fail to provide such an important gift to Ukrainians and the NBU soon," the CEO of the national postal operator stated.

As reported, Ukrposhta incurred a net loss of UAH 204.8 million for January-March 2026, which is UAH 1.1 million or 0.5% more than the same period in 2025, while its revenue increased by 1.1% to UAH 13 billion 118.42 billion.

Tags: #ukrposhta

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