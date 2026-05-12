Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:54 12.05.2026

Nova Poshta opens two new fulfillment hubs in Vinnytsia and Poltava, plans 11 more in 2026

2 min read
Nova Poshta opens two new fulfillment hubs in Vinnytsia and Poltava, plans 11 more in 2026

Ukraine's leading express delivery service, Nova Poshta, part of the NOVA Group, announced the opening of two new warehouses at its Vinnytsia and Poltava branches, which will allow it to expand its service across Ukraine and quadruple delivery speeds.

According to the company's Tuesday press release, the investment in launching the 20 and 30 square meter mini-hubs amounted to over UAH 240,000.

The warehouses began operating in late April, with Well Books becoming the first client.

"We are consistently expanding our fulfillment services in the regions so that businesses can receive a full range of turnkey logistics services: from receiving goods to packaging and shipping to the final recipient," said Oleksiy Hryshyn, Director of Nova Poshta's Contract Logistics Department, in a press release.

According to him, the company's fulfillment volumes grew by more than 50% in 2025. Nova Poshta plans to triple these volumes in 2026.

Hryshyn clarified that the company's goal is to reach more than 50 million orders per year by 2030 and build one of the most powerful fulfillment networks in Ukraine.

Nova Poshta noted that it currently operates nine fulfillment centers: three in Kyiv, one in Lviv, one in Odesa, and one in Dnipro, and one in Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and Poltava.

Over the course of the year, the company plans to open 11 more small fulfillment hubs in regional centers based on freight departments, including Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Rivne, Lutsk, Zaporizhia, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Kropyvnytsky, and Chernivtsi.

As reported, Nova Poshta increased its revenue in the first quarter of 2026 by 26.9% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching UAH 14.98 billion, while net profit increased 4.4-fold, reaching UAH 1.28 billion.

In 2025, the company increased its revenue by 21.6%, reaching UAH 54.2 billion, and its net profit by 4.4%, reaching UAH 2.6 billion.

Tags: #nova_poshta

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