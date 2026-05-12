Ukrenergo proposes increasing transmission tariff by 29%, dispatch tariff by 55.5% for 2026

NPC Ukrenergo proposes to set the electricity transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH 958.87/MWh, which is 29% higher than the current tariff (UAH 742.9/MWh), and to increase the dispatch tariff by 55.5% to UAH 171.12/MWh (currently UAH 110.03/MWh).

The relevant proposals are posted on the Ukrenergo website.

According to NPC calculations, the tariff component for fulfilling special obligations to renewable energy generation in the transmission tariff will amount to UAH 379.27/MWh, an increase of UAH 18.93/MWh compared to the current rate.

Furthermore, according to NPC calculations, the transmission tariff for green metallurgy enterprises should be UAH 579.6/MWh, which is 53% higher than the current UAH 378.49/MWh.

The company expects to receive the new tariffs starting July 1, 2026.