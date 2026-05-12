Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:26 12.05.2026

Ukrainian stocks index in Warsaw hits maximum since 2021 amid Putin's statements on ending 'conflict'

2 min read
Ukrainian stocks index in Warsaw hits maximum since 2021 amid Putin's statements on ending 'conflict'
Photo: https://www.freepik.com/

The WIG-Ukraine index of Ukrainian stocks on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) rose by 5.43% to 694.81 points on Monday, reaching levels not seen since before the full-scale Russia's aggression in November 2021.

Ukrainian securities appreciated on other markets after Vladimir Putin stated that the "conflict" in Ukraine is moving toward its completion and he is reportedly ready to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy not only in Moscow. These statements followed the three-day truce between Ukraine and Russia on May 9-11 announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and the announced 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.

According to WSE data, shares of Astarta, the country's largest sugar producer, rose by 8.16% on Monday, while shares of Agroton, IMC, and KSG-Agro agro-holdings increased by 8.64%, 3.36%, and 3.07%, respectively. Milkiland shares rose by 2.76%.

Shares of Coal Energy, which lost its coal assets in Ukraine due to Russia's aggression and reoriented to Poland, rose by 2.09%, while shares of Kernel, the largest Ukrainian oil producer, increased by 1.52%.

On the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where retail investor influence is lower than on the WSE, shares of MHP, the largest Ukrainian poultry producer, rose by 6.77% on Monday. Kyivstar papers rose by 4.74% on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange.

Ukrainian eurobond quotes on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose by 1.9-2.5% on the first day of the week.

While mutual long-range strikes did not occur during the announced truce, combat operations continued at the front, and Russian drone attacks continued in frontline regions, resulting in casualties and injuries.

On the first night after the truce ended, Russia launched long-range drone strikes on Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Tags: #stocks #ukraine #index

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