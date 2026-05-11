Kamet Steel completes major overhaul of some of its pulverized coal injection equipment to reduce energy costs

The Kamet Steel plant, part of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, built on the facilities of Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (Kamyanske, Dnipropetrovsk region), carried out a major overhaul of part of the pulverized coal injection (PCI) technology equipment in the blast furnace to reduce energy costs.

According to the company, the efficiency of blast furnace production at Kamet Steel is inextricably linked to the reliability of the pulverized coal injection technology. Therefore, to ensure the stable operation of this equipment, grinding circuit No. 2 was overhauled – a key stage in the current modernization of the pulverized coal injection complex.

As specified, pulverized coal injection is an energy resource that acts as a highly efficient carbon component and allows for a radical reduction in natural gas consumption or its complete elimination in the smelting process. Pulverized coal injection also reduces coke consumption, the coke equivalent of conventional fuel, and contributes to increased blast furnace productivity.

The pulverized coal injection section provides fuel not only for the blast furnace production, but also for the rotary kilns of the lime kiln.

Kametsteel was established based on the Dniprovsky Coke and Chemical Plant and the Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant. The plant is part of the Metinvest group.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated mining group of companies that manages assets in every link of the production chain from iron ore and coal mining and coke production to the production of semi-finished goods and finished products from steel, pipes and coils, as well as the production of other high value-added goods. The group consists of mining and metallurgical enterprises located in Ukraine, Europe and the United States, has a sales network covering all key global markets.