Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:25 11.05.2026

Decline in demand for imported used passenger cars slows to 5% in April – Ukrautoprom

2 min read
Decline in demand for imported used passenger cars slows to 5% in April – Ukrautoprom

Ukrainians purchased 19,600 imported used passenger cars in April 2026, which was 5% lower than in April 2025 but 7.1% higher than in March 2026, the Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers Association (Ukrautoprom) reported on its Telegram channel.

As reported, the decline in registrations of such vehicles in March 2026 amounted to 7% year-on-year.

Gasoline-powered vehicles accounted for the largest share of this segment of the car market at 57%, compared to 47% in April 2025. Diesel vehicles followed with a 20% share (22%), while the share of electric vehicles declined to 12% from 23% compared to April 2025, though it increased by 3 percentage points compared to March 2026, allowing EVs to overtake hybrids, whose share amounted to 8% (5% in April 2025).

The share of LPG-powered vehicles remained unchanged compared to April last year at 3%.

The average age of imported used cars amounted to 9.6 years.

The ranking of the most popular models was confidently led by the Volkswagen Golf with 904 units. It was followed by the VW Tiguan with 815 units, Audi Q5 with 688 units, Nissan Rogue with 663 units, Skoda Octavia with 626 units, Renault Megane with 613 units, Volkswagen Passat with 423 units, Ford Escape with 423 units, Mazda CX5 with 398 units, and Nissan Qashqai with 385 units.

As reported citing Ukrautoprom, Ukrainians purchased 274,300 imported used passenger cars in 2025, which was 24% more than in 2024. In addition to the Volkswagen Golf, the top three most popular models included two Tesla electric vehicles – the Model Y and Model 3.

Tags: #cars #ukrautoprom #import

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