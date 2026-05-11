Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:15 11.05.2026

Ukrainian govt approves allocation of UAH 3.5 bln from state budget reserve fund for local roads – deputy PM

1 min read
Ukrainian govt approves allocation of UAH 3.5 bln from state budget reserve fund for local roads – deputy PM

The government has approved the allocation of UAH 3.5 billion from the state budget reserve fund for the repair and further maintenance of local roads on co-financing terms with local budgets, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"We are talking about public roads of local significance. These are the routes used daily by communities, along which transport moves, businesses operate, and humanitarian and critical logistics are carried out," Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the relevant decision was adopted after assessing needs jointly with regional military administrations, the Recovery Agency, and the Ministry of Finance.

Preparations will now begin for the distribution of financing among regions and specific road sections.

"We are working to ensure that repair work begins as quickly as possible," the deputy prime minister said.

Tags: #road_repairs #ministry_of_development

MORE ABOUT

19:01 07.05.2026
Restoration Ministry's official: Heat, water supply facilities 80% provided with backup power sources

Restoration Ministry's official: Heat, water supply facilities 80% provided with backup power sources

18:37 07.05.2026
Restoration Ministry working to unblock municipal heating companies' accounts, increase their fund shares – official

Restoration Ministry working to unblock municipal heating companies' accounts, increase their fund shares – official

10:48 05.05.2026
Russia attacks Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Russia attacks Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions

15:46 21.04.2026
IMO approves IMO for Ukraine project aimed at restoring, modernizing Ukraine's maritime infrastructure

IMO approves IMO for Ukraine project aimed at restoring, modernizing Ukraine's maritime infrastructure

16:28 05.03.2026
Zelenskyy: UAH 52 bln currently needed for road repairs

Zelenskyy: UAH 52 bln currently needed for road repairs

09:39 04.12.2025
Ukraine allocates UAH 224 mln for heating equipment in Sumy, UAH 1.76 bln for road repairs in southern regions

Ukraine allocates UAH 224 mln for heating equipment in Sumy, UAH 1.76 bln for road repairs in southern regions

11:42 14.10.2025
Ministry of Development refutes reports on heating season dates

Ministry of Development refutes reports on heating season dates

15:44 27.08.2025
Ministry of Development, Habitat for Humanity in Ukraine launch joint project on inventory of buildings to create affordable housing

Ministry of Development, Habitat for Humanity in Ukraine launch joint project on inventory of buildings to create affordable housing

21:37 28.04.2025
Development Ministry working on creating strategic program to address IDPs’ problems

Development Ministry working on creating strategic program to address IDPs’ problems

17:32 25.04.2025
Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP declines 0.5% in Q1 2026 – statistics

Ukraine’s industrial production increased by 4.5% in March, but decreased by 1.1% in first three months of 2026 - Statistics Service

Govt expects to attract UAH 10 bln in revenue in 2026 as result of large-scale privatization, UAH 3 bln from small-scale privatization – Svyrydenko

Mykolaiv region diversifies all heating systems, generates 4 GW of energy while consuming 300 MW – Kim

Mykolaiv region in talks to produce equipment for wind and solar power plants – Kim

LATEST

Decline in demand for imported used passenger cars slows to 5% in April – Ukrautoprom

Economy Ministry, National University of Life and Environmental Sciences to train personnel for Ukrainian agricultural projects in African countries

Government launches national internship program for people 50+ 'Experience Matters' – Svyrydenko

Energy holding DTEK focuses on partnerships to attract investment to Ukraine

Ukraine to create Forest Friends for Ukraine platform, Trust Fund to attract intl aid to forestry sector

Ukraine, Türkiye agree to digitalize permits for intl transport

Preparation for winter requires rapid decisions, effective contact between all stakeholders – district heating utility executives

National Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in Q2 2026 to 1.7% from 2.4%

EU's Ukraine Support Loan to reduce 2026 budget deficit from 18.5% to 12.1% of GDP – Finance Ministry

Ukrainian govt proposes increasing 2026 state budget revenues by over UAH 2.2 trln – PM

AD
AD