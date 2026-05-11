Ukrainian govt approves allocation of UAH 3.5 bln from state budget reserve fund for local roads – deputy PM

The government has approved the allocation of UAH 3.5 billion from the state budget reserve fund for the repair and further maintenance of local roads on co-financing terms with local budgets, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"We are talking about public roads of local significance. These are the routes used daily by communities, along which transport moves, businesses operate, and humanitarian and critical logistics are carried out," Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the relevant decision was adopted after assessing needs jointly with regional military administrations, the Recovery Agency, and the Ministry of Finance.

Preparations will now begin for the distribution of financing among regions and specific road sections.

"We are working to ensure that repair work begins as quickly as possible," the deputy prime minister said.