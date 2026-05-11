Economy Ministry, National University of Life and Environmental Sciences to train personnel for Ukrainian agricultural projects in African countries

Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Denys Bashlyk and Rector of the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine (NUBiP) Vadym Tkachuk signed a memorandum launching a joint personnel training format for international projects, the ministry reported on its website on Monday.

"Despite the war, Ukraine remains one of the guarantors of global food security. We are rebuilding our own country, supplying food to partners, and transferring what has long-term value, namely agricultural knowledge, technologies, and practical experience. Therefore, we need a new generation of specialists capable of working in international projects, implementing Ukrainian solutions, and strengthening food resilience together with partners," the publication quoted Bashlyk as saying.

The document provides for the launch of internship programs, practical training, and professional exchange opportunities for students and young professionals. A separate area of cooperation will involve training specialists to work on Ukrainian agri-hubs – food processing and distribution centers in African countries. Through such centers, Ukraine is helping partners develop local processing capacities and implement modern agricultural solutions.

In particular, students and young specialists will work on real-life cases in the areas of agricultural policy, natural resource management, and environmental modernization. They will also be involved in cooperation with government institutions and international food security initiatives.

As reported, Ukraine opened its first such agri-center in the Republic of Ghana in April. The Economy Ministry noted that the development of human capital is an important prerequisite for rebuilding the country and strengthening Ukraine’s role in global food security.