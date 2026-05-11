Government launches national internship program for people 50+ 'Experience Matters' – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has announced the launch by the Cabinet of Ministers of a national adult internship program for people aged 50 and over called "Experience Matters."

"The economy’s need for specialists is already one of the greatest challenges for Ukraine. This is especially felt in the construction and defense industry sectors, where the need for personnel will only grow. We discussed the labor market forecast with the head of the Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Studies of the NAS of Ukraine, Ella Libanova," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, the government is working on incentives for employers and opportunities for experienced individuals to return to the labor market.

The Prime Minister reported that for this purpose, the government is launching "Experience Matters"—a national adult internship program for people 50+. It involves three key stages: training and preparation for a new career stage—updating resumes, adapting to modern labor market requirements, and gaining practical skills; meeting with the employer and discussing the cooperation format; and employment or a short-term internship at a company with the possibility of employment, during which the candidate becomes familiar with the work process and the employer can assess their suitability for the position. The program is implemented jointly with the State Employment Center, business, and community partners.

"The government is forming a new employment policy in which human capital is the country’s main resource, and its focus is not only on creating jobs but also on removing barriers to work. People of all ages should be able to realize their potential in Ukraine. We invite employers to open internships and people 50+ to apply for participation," Svyrydenko wrote.