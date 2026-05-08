Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:52 08.05.2026

Energy holding DTEK focuses on partnerships to attract investment to Ukraine

2 min read
Energy holding DTEK focuses on partnerships to attract investment to Ukraine

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy holding, is slowing the pace of its international expansion in order to focus on the Ukrainian market and develop within it by attracting investors and partners, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said.

"We want to focus on Ukraine. And focus on partnerships. This is a very important key message – investment and partnership," he told journalists during a briefing.

"We do not want to be the sole investors. We even prefer to be minority investors," Timchenko said regarding certain DTEK projects.

According to him, such partnerships may serve as a kind of exit strategy for investors.

The DTEK head also said that the holding is implementing two battery energy storage system projects in Poland, which are currently at the development stage.

"But we are increasingly focusing on Ukraine," he stressed once again.

As reported, in 2024 DTEK began implementing its first energy projects outside Ukraine. Two projects in Romania – the Ruginoasa wind power plant and the Glodeni solar power plant – became the first assets in the company's European portfolio. It was stated that the portfolio would later be expanded both in Romania and further into Poland, Italy, and Croatia. In the same year, the holding joined a joint project with Poland on energy storage systems.

In 2025, DTEK and the UK's Octopus Energy launched a EUR 100 million program to strengthen the energy resilience of Ukrainian businesses through the installation of rooftop solar power plants and energy storage systems, while together with U.S.-based Fluence it built Ukraine's largest energy storage facility with a capacity of 200 MW.

Tags: #dtek #partnership

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