Ukraine to create Forest Friends for Ukraine platform, Trust Fund to attract intl aid to forestry sector

The launch of a Multi-Donor Trust Fund with the support of Forest Europe and the European Forest Institute is planned within the framework of the new Forest Friends for Ukraine (FFU) working group, the establishment of which was supported by international partners, the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine reported following an online meeting with representatives of the European Commission and EU diplomatic missions.

"The activities of FFU will focus on shaping a long-term strategy for supporting the sector, coordinating donor assistance, and developing international dialogue for Ukraine's further integration into European forest policy," Head of the State Forest Resources Agency Viktor Smal said.

He recalled that the forestry sector is already actively cooperating with leading international organizations, including the World Bank, FAO, UNECE, UNDP, Forest Europe, EUFORGEN, and EUSTAFOR. Joint projects are aimed at digitalizing the sector, environmentally restoring forests, developing science, and harmonizing the regulatory framework in line with EU standards. Last year, the value of assistance attracted to the forestry sector exceeded EUR 25 million.

According to international experts, Ukraine demonstrates the highest level of readiness among European countries to comply with the new European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which will enter into force in 2027. This became possible thanks to Ukraine's digital timber accounting and control system, which European specialists describe as one of the most advanced in Europe.

European partners highly praised the systemic changes in the sector, including the separation of control and business functions, increased transparency, and improved economic efficiency of enterprises. As a result of this work, in 2025 the European Commission for the first time granted Ukraine low-risk country status in the timber export sector.