Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:02 08.05.2026

Ukraine, Türkiye agree to digitalize permits for intl transport

1 min read
Ukraine, Türkiye agree to digitalize permits for intl transport

Ukraine and Türkiye have increased the number of quotas for international transportation and are beginning work on implementing electronic permits for international transport, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities Development Oleksiy Kuleba said.

According to a statement published Friday on Telegram, the agreement concerns an additional 300 permits for cargo transportation to/from third countries for the current year, which is 10% more than the previous quota.

"The relevant permits were exchanged during the International Transport Forum in Leipzig," Kuleba said.

The countries agreed on an additional 300 permits for bilateral passenger transportation. Previously, the annual quota amounted to 400 permits.

Separately, the countries agreed to increase the number of passenger transport permits to 700 in 2027.

The relevant decisions were adopted during the Joint Commission on International Road Transport, the statement said.

The deputy prime minister also said that the additional permits will soon become available to Ukrainian carriers at distribution points.

As reported, Ukraine and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum on the implementation of an electronic cargo transportation permit system (e-Permit).

Tags: #permits #türkiye #transportation

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