Ukrainian govt proposes increasing 2026 state budget revenues by over UAH 2.2 trln – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is proposing that the Verkhovna Rada increase state budget revenues for 2026 by more than UAH 2.2 trillion, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"This became possible thanks to the approval of a EUR 90 billion EU loan for 2026-2027. This year we expect EUR 45 billion in support, including EUR 31.8 billion for the country’s defense and security, while another EUR 13.2 billion will be used to cover the budget deficit. The first tranche is expected already in June," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to her, total state budget revenues will increase by more than UAH 2.2 trillion, primarily due to international support and additional proceeds within the implementation of the Ukraine Plan.

The prime minister said that an additional UAH 1.56 trillion is earmarked for the security and defense sector. Of this amount, UAH 174.3 billion will be allocated for military personnel remuneration, UAH 1.37 trillion for the development of weapons and military equipment, and UAH 14.6 billion as a reserve for the security and defense sector.

"We are also separately providing additional resources for the development of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, equipment modernization, and scaling up the production of domestically manufactured weapons," she wrote.

Another UAH 40 billion will be allocated for the implementation of Comprehensive Resilience Plans for regions and communities.

In addition, another UAH 40 billion will be additionally directed to the reserve fund for quick response to wartime challenges.

"Thanks to our partners for supporting Ukraine and to the ministries for the prompt preparation of budget amendments that take into account the needs of our Defense and Security Forces. We will continue working with members of parliament to support these amendments in the parliamentary chamber," Svyrydenko wrote.