Smart Line plant at VinIndustry Industrial Park launches production of paint booths for metalworking industry

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kysylevskyy.official

The new Smart Line plant at the VinIndustry Industrial Park in Vinnytsia has launched production of paint booths for the metalworking industry, with investments in the first phase of the plant amounting to UAH 46 million, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky said.

"The plant’s designed capacity is 20 paint booths per month. The area of the first phase is 2,800 square meters. An industrial facility for the second phase with an area of 5,000 square meters is planned to be built by the end of 2026, with commissioning scheduled for 2027. The planned investment volume in the second phase is UAH 60 million," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Kysylevsky said that together with the second phase, Smart Line will become the largest producer of paint booths in Ukraine.

Overall, the enterprise plans to employ 150 workers, while currently 32 specialists are working there and another 15 employees are being recruited.

"The first paint booths produced at the industrial park have already been shipped for export. Deliveries have already been made to Poland and Moldova. An order from Estonia is currently being fulfilled," the lawmaker reported.

He added that for the import of equipment for the second phase of the plant, Smart Line plans to take advantage of incentives provided for industrial park participants, including a zero VAT rate and zero import duty on equipment.

"The enterprise may also benefit from a zero corporate profit tax rate for 10 years on condition that the exempted funds are reinvested. The Vinnytsia City Council reduced the land tax for industrial parks from 3% to 1%. In addition, park residents are exempt from real estate tax," Kysylevsky recalled.

The 26-hectare VinIndustry Industrial Park was established in 2021. The initiator of its creation was the Vinnytsia City Council.

According to information on its website, the Smart Line powder coating equipment plant was founded in 2014, and at the end of April this year the company began relocating to its own production facilities.

According to YouControl, Smart Line LLC, registered in 2016, increased its net profit in 2025 by 46% compared with 2024, to UAH 17.7 million, while net revenue rose by 1.4% to UAH 79.6 million.

The company’s co-owners are two entrepreneurs from Khmelnytsky – company director Oleksandr Bebekh with a 66.7% stake and Serhiy Korbin with 33.3%.

As reported, declared residents of VinIndustry Industrial Park also include Firewood, a manufacturer of equipment for producing fuel briquettes and pellets, Vizardi, specializing in metalworking for construction and agriculture, and pharmaceutical distributor BaDM.