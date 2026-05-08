DTEK Naftogaz receives consent from holders of its $425 mln 2026 eurobonds for their restructuring

DTEK Naftogaz is restructuring its $425 million eurobond debt issued through NGD Holdings B.V.: it will be gradually repaid, the final repayment will be deferred for three years – until December 31, 2029, and the nominal yield rate will be increased from 6.75% to 9.875% per annum.

"NGD Holdings… has received the necessary consents to implement the proposals [on the restructuring]... Accordingly, all consents are now irrevocable, and the proposals are valid and binding on all bondholders," the exchange said.

According to it, the remuneration for agreeing to the restructuring, totaling $2.7 million, will be paid to all eurobond holders who submitted applications on May 14.