Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:43 08.05.2026

Zelenskyy: All regional sustainability plans must be implemented before heating season onset

2 min read
Zelenskyy: All regional sustainability plans must be implemented before heating season onset
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to implement all regional resilience plans for the start of the heating season during a meeting dedicated to preparing regions for winter, specifically strengthening infrastructure protection, restoring energy supplies, and coordinating between the central government and the regions, according to a report published on the president’s official website on Thursday.

As reported, this format of work between representatives of Verkhovna Rada committees and the regions was launched to address existing problems and opportunities in greater detail at the level of interaction between Parliament and the regions.

"It’s important to ensure meaningful communication at all levels between the regions and the central government—the government and parliamentarians," Zelenskyy noted.

The main topics of discussion included upgrading infrastructure protection, logistics, ensuring additional energy capacity, and recovery from Russian strikes. Representatives of the regional administrations reported on the progress of these tasks.

The meeting participants also discussed necessary legislative changes that will address problematic issues for the effective implementation of sustainability plans.

The meeting was also attended by head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, his deputy, Viktor Mykyta, members of parliament, and heads of regional administrations.

"Budanov noted that the first results should be available in the coming months. Those present identified tasks for the summer and agreed on further coordination," the message reads.

Other regional needs were also discussed during the meeting, including support for local businesses, the agricultural sector, the implementation of the eOselia program, and additional funding for communities.

Tags: #zelenskyy #heating_season #sustainability

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