Cabinet approves procedures for financing land reclamation and protecting communities from flooding

At its May 6 meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved mechanisms for using funds from the state water resources development fund and budget allocations for water protection, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture reported.

According to the resolution "Certain issues of the use of funds in the areas of water resource management and hydraulic land reclamation," the government has defined procedures for funding measures to protect rural settlements and agricultural land from flooding, as well as for the priority provision of centralized water supply to villages that currently rely on imported water.

The Ministry of Economy noted that the document takes into account the new institutional model for managing drainage systems and the delineation of powers between government agencies. According to the Budget Code, resources will be allocated to infrastructure modernization, reconstruction of hydraulic structures, and construction of new drainage networks.

"The adopted resolution ensures a transparent and understandable mechanism for the use of funds in the water resources sector. This will enable the implementation of projects to modernize hydraulic infrastructure, which in turn will contribute to achieving water and environmental goals and reducing technological water losses. It will also focus funds on completing the construction of ongoing flood protection projects and long-term centralized water supply projects," noted Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Iryna Ovcharenko.

The implementation of these mechanisms is expected to promote the rational use of resources, accelerate the restoration of water infrastructure, and increase the competitiveness of the agricultural sector through stable irrigation.