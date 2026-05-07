Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:40 07.05.2026

Own Business program to operate under new model from Sept 1 – Ukrainian PM

2 min read
Own Business program to operate under new model from Sept 1 – Ukrainian PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the Vlasna Sprava (Own Business) program, which will operate under a new model starting Sept. 1, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We are strengthening support for small businesses – the government has updated the Vlasna Sprava program. As part of the ‘Made in Ukraine’ policy, microgrants have already helped more than 34,000 Ukrainians start businesses, create 60,000 jobs, and attract more than UAH6.8 billion into the economy," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to her, beginning Sept. 1, 2026, the Vlasna Sprava program will operate under a new model, which includes a full cycle of support both for those planning to start their own business and for entrepreneurs already in operation.

For launching a business, grants ranging from UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 will be available, with the possibility of increasing funding to UAH 500,000. For business expansion, support will range from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1.5 million, with a possible increase to UAH 2.5 million.

The amount of the grant will depend on the number of jobs created, the region, the industry, and the applicant category. The funds may be used for equipment, rent and renovation of premises, digitalization, marketing, team expansion, and production development.

"This year we expanded the program’s opportunities for combat veterans, people with war-related disabilities and their families, as well as the families of fallen Defenders, increasing microgrants to UAH 300,000-500,000 depending on the number of jobs created. For young people, grants of up to UAH 200,000 will be available for starting a business," the prime minister said.

Tags: #update #svyrydenko #own_business

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