Ukrainian bus market declines 13% in April – Ukrautoprom

Initial registrations of new and used buses in Ukraine, including minibuses, decreased by 13% in April 2026 compared with the same month of 2025, to 182 units, the Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers Association (Ukrautoprom) reported on its Telegram channel.

At the same time, demand for buses declined by 26.3% compared with March of this year.

The share of new vehicles in this volume amounted to 34%, compared with 37% a year earlier.

Among new buses, the most frequently registered in April were Ford buses with 24 units registered, up 26% year-on-year, Etalon buses produced by the Chernihiv Automobile Plant with 10 units, down 9%, and Ataman buses manufactured by Cherkasky Bus Plant with eight units, down 20%.

Among used buses, the top three brands were Mercedes-Benz with 62 units registered, up 19%, Volkswagen with 12 units, up 20%, and Van Hool with nine units.

Overall, in January-April of this year, Ukraine’s bus fleet expanded by 829 buses, up 1% year-on-year. Of these, 381 were new buses, up 3%, while 448 were imported used buses, down 1%.

As previously reported citing Ukrautoprom data, Ukraine’s vehicle fleet was replenished with 2,700 buses in 2025, up 21% compared with 2024, including 1,343 new buses, up 4%, and 1,364 imported used buses, up 44%.