KSE raises $40 mln for new campus

Photo: KSE

Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) has completed a $40 mln fundraising campaign to establish a new campus in the Obolon district of Kyiv, with a portion of the funds allocated to a 100-bed student coliving space.

The coliving format combines private rooms with shared kitchens, coworking spaces, and study areas.

KSE University Rector Tymofiy Brik stated that the environment is designed to integrate science, business, and policy discussions into daily student life. Currently, 296 students reside in KSE coliving spaces in Kyiv, with the new facility adding capacity for another 100 residents.

The first residents for the upcoming academic year will include 50 students returning to Ukraine under the "Come Back Home" grant program, supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, along with 50 current students or those arriving from other Ukrainian cities.

The new facilities on Obolon Embankment will include 1,022 square meters of coliving space and 858 square meters of classrooms. This expansion follows the late April 2025 acquisition of the "Golf Club" in Obolon for $18 mln. An additional $22 mln was raised this year to fund the coliving space and classrooms.

KSE, a private university and research center founded in 1996, operates as a U.S.-registered non-profit. Since 2022, its donors have contributed over $150 mln to humanitarian, defense, and educational projects. KSE’s existing main campus is located in the Dragon Capital building on Shpaka St. in Kyiv.