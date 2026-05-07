Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:45 07.05.2026

Sense Bank reports self-suspension of supervisory board head Hladyshenko

2 min read
Sense Bank reports self-suspension of supervisory board head Hladyshenko

Mykola Hladyshenko, head of the supervisory board of state-owned Sense Bank, has self-suspended his powers while circumstances regarding negative media information about the bank are clarified. The financial institution reported on Wednesday that Hladyshenko made the decision due to public resonance.

An extraordinary meeting of the supervisory board accepted his statement and delegated the powers of the head to independent board member Piotr Nowak. Nowak has served on the Sense Bank supervisory board since October 2025 and has been a public advisor to Polish President Karol Nawrocki since March 2026.

Hladyshenko noted that on May 5, he answered questions at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Inquiry Commission (TIC) on economic security and remains open to further interaction with authorized bodies. Sense Bank continues to operate as usual, with all services remaining available to clients.

Previously, the TIC requested the Prime Minister, the Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, and the Minister of Finance to investigate potential outside influence on Sense Bank management. The commission also requested the suspension of Hladyshenko and Management Board Chairman Oleksiy Stupak during the audit. During the May 5 meeting, Hladyshenko denied knowing businessmen Tymur Mindych or Oleksandr Tsukerman but stated he knows Vasyl Veselyi. On May 6, the National Bank announced it is initiating a monitoring process regarding Hladyshenko’s compliance with independence criteria.

Tags: #sense_bank

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