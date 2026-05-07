Ukraine's Ukrnafta, Wärtsilä sign agreement on supply of equipment for gas-fired piston power plants

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/eleringAS/

PJSC Ukrnafta and Finnish company Wärtsilä have signed a framework agreement on the supply of turnkey equipment for gas-fired piston generating units during a meeting between Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and the Ukrainian side, First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported.

"Together with the Finnish-Ukrainian Investment Facility (FUIF) and PJSC Ukrnafta, we are implementing a phased program for the deployment of gas-fired distributed generation," he wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal said that, as part of the first phase, a EUR80 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has already been secured, the loan agreement has been signed, the state guarantee has been confirmed, and procurement procedures under EBRD rules are ongoing.

According to him, for the next stages Ukraine plans to use FUIF financing to scale up the program, including through the installation of gas-fired piston power plants based on Wärtsilä equipment.

The deputy prime minister added that all relevant projects are aimed at rapidly strengthening the energy security of the regions, balancing Ukraine’s unified power system, and ensuring the operation of critical infrastructure.