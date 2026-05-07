President Zelenskyy orders acceleration of leadership change at Energoatom, announces personnel changes at deputy minister level

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to accelerate the appointment of a new head of Energoatom and announced upcoming personnel changes at the deputy minister level, as well as the existence of vacant ministerial positions that need to be filled.

"Today I spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and head of the office Kyrylo Budanov about decisions that must be implemented in domestic policy. In particular, personnel decisions in the government and state companies. Changes at the deputy minister level will take place in the near future," he said in his evening video address on Wednesday.

According to him, the relevant proposals are currently being prepared.

"There are ongoing public discussions about replacing certain ministers and urgently making personnel changes in state companies. I instructed the government to accelerate changes at Energoatom. The company needs a new professional leader. There is also discussion about replacing the head of such a special company as Forests of Ukraine. The company needs greater transparency and higher revenues for the state budget," the president said.

In addition, the president believes there is a need to accelerate the privatization of Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank. He stressed that the state controls too large a share of the banking sector and that these processes should preferably be completed in 2026.

"Decisions in the banking sector must also be prompt. There is an opportunity to provide more opportunities for business. In particular, Sense Bank, which was transferred from sanctioned Russian owners to the state," he noted.

He also mentioned Ukrgasbank, which the government has planned for privatization.

"Ukraine needs more active economic processes," the president concluded.