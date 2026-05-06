Heat generating companies start purchasing gas from UEX at unregulated prices

The Cherkasyteplokomunenergo utility and the MTM Concern (Zaporizhia) purchased natural gas on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEX) to meet their needs in May 2026, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities reported on Wednesday.

"This purchase was made possible thanks to a decision by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities, aimed at regulating the issue of separate metering of natural gas consumption from the gas distribution system at different prices," the regulator reported.

As the commission noted, the relevant changes allowed heat and electricity producers to purchase natural gas on the natural gas market at unregulated prices. This refers to the National Commission’s Resolution No. 561 of April 21, 2026, "On the specifics of calculating fees for natural gas distribution services to consumers producing heat and electricity under martial law and amendments to the National Commission’s Resolution No. 355 of March 29, 2022."

Cherkasyteplokomunenergo purchased 100,000 cubic meters of natural gas with a May 2026 supply at a price of UAH 22,700 per thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT). The supply is scheduled for delivery from May 8 to May 18 through the virtual trading point (VTP) of the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

MTM Concern purchased 400,000 cubic meters of gas on the exchange at the same price. Delivery is scheduled for May 9–31, 2026.

This purchase is being made to ensure a stable transition through the heating season and the reliable operation of the enterprises' heat-generating facilities.