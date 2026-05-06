Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:00 06.05.2026

Heat generating companies start purchasing gas from UEX at unregulated prices

2 min read
Heat generating companies start purchasing gas from UEX at unregulated prices

The Cherkasyteplokomunenergo utility and the MTM Concern (Zaporizhia) purchased natural gas on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEX) to meet their needs in May 2026, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities reported on Wednesday.

"This purchase was made possible thanks to a decision by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities, aimed at regulating the issue of separate metering of natural gas consumption from the gas distribution system at different prices," the regulator reported.

As the commission noted, the relevant changes allowed heat and electricity producers to purchase natural gas on the natural gas market at unregulated prices. This refers to the National Commission’s Resolution No. 561 of April 21, 2026, "On the specifics of calculating fees for natural gas distribution services to consumers producing heat and electricity under martial law and amendments to the National Commission’s Resolution No. 355 of March 29, 2022."

Cherkasyteplokomunenergo purchased 100,000 cubic meters of natural gas with a May 2026 supply at a price of UAH 22,700 per thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT). The supply is scheduled for delivery from May 8 to May 18 through the virtual trading point (VTP) of the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

MTM Concern purchased 400,000 cubic meters of gas on the exchange at the same price. Delivery is scheduled for May 9–31, 2026.

This purchase is being made to ensure a stable transition through the heating season and the reliable operation of the enterprises' heat-generating facilities.

Tags: #gas #purchase

MORE ABOUT

19:19 05.05.2026
Ukraine's energy regulator approves Gas Transmission System Operator's proposal to expand gas import capacity from EU at Polish border

Ukraine's energy regulator approves Gas Transmission System Operator's proposal to expand gas import capacity from EU at Polish border

12:44 24.04.2026
Govt planning another tender for 1,322 MW of new generating capacity – energy minister

Govt planning another tender for 1,322 MW of new generating capacity – energy minister

15:00 14.04.2026
Supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy formed

Supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy formed

20:21 09.04.2026
First UAH 307 mln tranche to connect 96 MW of distributed generation against 2026 target of 1.5 GW – Shmyhal

First UAH 307 mln tranche to connect 96 MW of distributed generation against 2026 target of 1.5 GW – Shmyhal

19:34 09.04.2026
Chernivtsi to purchase 34 new trolleybuses using EIB funding from Chernihiv Automobile Plant, Politechnoservice

Chernivtsi to purchase 34 new trolleybuses using EIB funding from Chernihiv Automobile Plant, Politechnoservice

13:55 09.04.2026
Ukraine plans to accumulate 14.6 bcm of gas by start of 2026/2027 heating season, minimum figure is 13.2 bcm – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to accumulate 14.6 bcm of gas by start of 2026/2027 heating season, minimum figure is 13.2 bcm – Shmyhal

15:56 26.03.2026
Orbán orders cessation of gas supplies to Ukraine via Hungary starting July – media

Orbán orders cessation of gas supplies to Ukraine via Hungary starting July – media

20:47 11.03.2026
Ukrainian subsidiary of French Crédit Agricole acquires bank Lviv

Ukrainian subsidiary of French Crédit Agricole acquires bank Lviv

20:31 19.02.2026
Moldovan gas reserves almost used up, 8 mcm remains

Moldovan gas reserves almost used up, 8 mcm remains

17:20 12.02.2026
Ukraine in 2025/2026 winter season increases gas consumption by 30% – Shmyhal

Ukraine in 2025/2026 winter season increases gas consumption by 30% – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP declines 0.5% in Q1 2026 – statistics

Ukraine’s industrial production increased by 4.5% in March, but decreased by 1.1% in first three months of 2026 - Statistics Service

Govt expects to attract UAH 10 bln in revenue in 2026 as result of large-scale privatization, UAH 3 bln from small-scale privatization – Svyrydenko

Mykolaiv region diversifies all heating systems, generates 4 GW of energy while consuming 300 MW – Kim

Mykolaiv region in talks to produce equipment for wind and solar power plants – Kim

LATEST

Ukraine's Ukrnafta, Wärtsilä sign agreement on supply of equipment for gas-fired piston power plants

President Zelenskyy orders acceleration of leadership change at Energoatom, announces personnel changes at deputy minister level

Agrovita's meat production in Ternopil region completely stopped after destruction of its facilities by drone attack

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends its mining and steelmaking capacities due to disruptions in provision of logistics services by Ukrzaliznytsia

Govt orders competition to form Energoatom board, expedite privatization of Sense Bank – Svyrydenko

EU and UNDP launch new phase of EUR 50 mln EU4Recovery partnership to support Ukraine

Timber supply on Ukrainian domestic market exceeds demand by 15,000 cubic meters per day – Forests of Ukraine

Enterprise Forests of Ukraine ranks among top 3 contributors to 2025 state budget with UAH 5.9 bln in dividends

Ukrainian Agri Council reports excessive pressure on farmers due to annual EIA requirements for Soviet-era irrigation systems

Agrotrade's spring sowing pace in Sumy region slows by excessive soil moisture

AD
AD