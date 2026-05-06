Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:41 06.05.2026

Agrovita's meat production in Ternopil region completely stopped after destruction of its facilities by drone attack

2 min read

 The production facilities of Agrovita LLC in Ternopil, which specializes in the production of meat products and sausages, were completely destroyed in a drone attack on May 1, the company reported on its Facebook page.

"The most important thing is that everyone survived. This is our greatest treasure, for which we are eternally grateful to God. Special thanks go to the plant's employees and the police officers who, risking their own lives during the subsequent strikes, saved the plant's director and quickly transported him to the hospital," the company noted.

The impact hit the office premises and the main workshops of the enterprise, as a result of which the equipment in the packaging area was completely destroyed, and in the boning shop, due to the impact on the roof, the floors collapsed.

Several employees were injured during the shelling, including the company's director, Roman Protsyk, who was rescued by colleagues and police during subsequent strikes. Two of the injured are currently in the hospital.

The company, which employs approximately 90 people, was forced to completely cease operations because it had no alternative sites for relocating production.

Preliminary losses of technological equipment alone are estimated at EUR 400,000, and the company's total losses could reach $1 million.

Agrovita's management plans to restore operations on its own, starting with clearing debris and repairing the roof. Although the company was insured, the current policy does not cover damage caused by military action.

Agrovita's management plans to restore operations on its own, starting with clearing debris and repairing the roof. Although the company was insured, the current policy does not cover damage caused by military action.

Agrovita LLC is a full-cycle meat processing plant based in Ternopil, operating since 1995 and producing over 120 types of products under the Agrovita, Myasna Simya (Meat Family), and Delikates-Hall brands. The company's production structure includes five workshops (boning, thermal processing, dry-cured meats, finished products, and packaging), equipped with automated European production lines for sausages, deli meats, and semi-finished products. Products are sold through its own brand network, national retail chains in the western and central regions of Ukraine, and through the HoReCa channel.

Tags: #meat #agrocompany #destruction #production

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