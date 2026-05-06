Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:03 06.05.2026

Govt orders competition to form Energoatom board, expedite privatization of Sense Bank – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Govt orders competition to form Energoatom board, expedite privatization of Sense Bank – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine considered accelerating changes to the governance system of state-owned companies and banks, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"Today, the government discussed the issue of accelerating changes in the governance of state-owned companies and banks and issued corresponding instructions. The Supervisory Board of NNEGC Energoatom must immediately ensure the implementation of previous government decisions and announce a competition to form a new board within a week. We expect greater speed and accountability in fulfilling these tasks," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram following Wednesday's government meeting.

According to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance, together with the National Bank of Ukraine and other relevant bodies, has been tasked with analyzing the performance of Sense Bank's management bodies and accelerating its privatization.

"The bank should be privatized this year. Personnel decisions should be made if necessary. Ukrgasbank is also a priority for privatization, and the relevant preparatory processes are ongoing," she wrote.

Tags: #energoatom #government

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