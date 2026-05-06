Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:28 06.05.2026

EU and UNDP launch new phase of EUR 50 mln EU4Recovery partnership to support Ukraine

2 min read
EU and UNDP launch new phase of EUR 50 mln EU4Recovery partnership to support Ukraine

 The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have officially launched Phase II of EU4Recovery, a strategic partnership between the EU and UNDP aimed at supporting war‑affected communities across Ukraine while advancing the country’s path towards EU integration.

According to the UNDP press service, Building on the strong results of Phase I, which supported more than 100 communities in 2022-2025, the new phase will deliver equipment, infrastructure upgrades, capacity-building, technical assistance, training and targeted support to strengthen local authorities’ ability to lead recovery and reform processes.

With a total budget of EUR 50 million for 2026-2028, the partnership will enhance decentralized social and health services, promote economic recovery and strengthen social cohesion, with a particular focus on veterans, youth and people returning to their homes.

The official launch of EU4Recovery Phase II coincides with a joint EU‑UNDP visit to partner regions, where representatives will meet with local authorities and residents to discuss the outcomes of UNDP’s Area‑Based Recovery (ABR) approach in helping communities plan, coordinate and deliver essential services during wartime.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation Programmes at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, noted that the European Union remains resolutely committed to supporting Ukraine’s recovery and its path to EU membership, even in the most challenging circumstances.

“Through the next phase of the EU4Recovery flagship partnership, we are expanding our support to regions and war-affected communities to strengthen essential services, enhance community safety and promote economic recovery, job creation and veteran reintegration. The EU will continue to stand with Ukraine so that today’s efforts build the foundation for a free, modern and European country,” he said.

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Auke Lootsma emphasized the role of local institutions in ensuring recovery and resilience.

“EU4Recovery Phase II is about enhancing that foundation and enabling communities not only to address current challenges but also to shape their own future,” he said.

The partnership is being implemented across priority regions particularly affected by the war, including Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. In addition, EU4Recovery is providing targeted support in Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts (with a focus on displaced community structures and internally displaced persons).

Tags: #eu4recovery

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