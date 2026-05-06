Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:43 06.05.2026

Timber supply on Ukrainian domestic market exceeds demand by 15,000 cubic meters per day – Forests of Ukraine

2 min read
Timber supply on Ukrainian domestic market exceeds demand by 15,000 cubic meters per day – Forests of Ukraine
Photo: Pixabay

State-owned enterprise (SOE) Forests of Ukraine increased timber harvesting by 632,000 cubic meters in January–April 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, the company’s press service reported on Facebook.

"We are harvesting more than state forestry enterprises did before the war, despite losing the ability to operate in Luhansk region, Donetsk region, most of Kharkiv region, and significant parts of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Harvesting has increased across all segments. We are currently offering 55,000 cubic meters of products to the market daily, while the industry consumes about 40,000 cubic meters," the state enterprise said.

According to the report, a record inventory of 1.17 million cubic meters has accumulated in warehouses. The largest increase was recorded in pine roundwood stocks, up by 273,000 cubic meters. To stimulate sales, Forests of Ukraine has been re-listing lots for repeat auctions with price reductions since March.

Despite market saturation, wood processors are facing difficulties with timely shipments of raw materials due to power outages, rising logistics costs, weak demand in the EU, and labor shortages.

"Some large producers with foreign beneficiaries are dissatisfied that SOE Forests of Ukraine, instead of allocating resources to them, prioritizes supplying firewood to households, the social sector, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, attempts by foreign businessmen to pressure the enterprise will not yield results. The priorities of SOE Forests of Ukraine will not change," the press release states.

The enterprise is preparing a supply offer for the third quarter of 2026 that will exceed last year’s level by 300,000 cubic meters. Following consultations with businesses, starting auction prices are expected to remain at the previous quarter’s level, adjusted for inflation. In addition, the company is considering increasing lot differentiation by diameter and reducing the share of products sold at semiannual auctions due to high market volatility.

Tags: #forests_of_ukraine

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