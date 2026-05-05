Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:09 05.05.2026

Agrotrade's spring sowing pace in Sumy region slows by excessive soil moisture

2 min read

Agrotrade Group has completed 57% of its planned spring sowing across its four operating regions, the agricultural holding's press service reported on Facebook.

"We are close to completing corn sowing across clusters. 84% of the planned volume has been completed. Due to a period of low temperatures, we had to take a forced pause to avoid risking seed vigor and waited for soil indicators to stabilize before resuming operations," Agrotrade said.

According to the holding, sunflower sowing is in an active phase. 41% of the total area has been planted so far, with the highest pace recorded in the sixth cluster in Chernihiv region. In Sumy region, corn planting was temporarily suspended due to excessive soil moisture and low temperatures. At the same time, the group is preparing for sowing soybeans and hemp.

The current level of soil moisture in Agrotrade's operating regions is assessed as good: productive moisture reserves in the one-meter soil layer range from 120 to 200 mm. The company plans to complete the sowing campaign approximately by mid-May.

As reported, in the 2026 season the group revised its crop rotation structure, increasing the share of sunflower and corn to 53.5% of the total area. Around 16,500 hectares have been allocated for corn and 16,000 hectares for sunflower, while soybean acreage has been reduced to 3,000 hectares.

Agrotrade Group is a vertically integrated holding cultivating more than 70,000 hectares of land in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions. It owns a network of grain elevators with a total capacity of 570,000 tonnes and a seed plant. The founder and CEO is Vsevolod Kozhemiako.

Tags: #sowing #agrotraders

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