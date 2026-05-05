Ukrainian retail chain Aurora posts UAH 16.1 bln revenue in Q1

Ukraine's one-dollar store format retail chain Aurora opened 59 new stores in Ukraine in January–March 2026, with revenue reaching UAH 16.1 billion (including VAT), up 27% compared to the same period in 2025, the chain's CEO Taras Panasenko said on Facebook.

"Taxes exceeded UAH 2.5 billion, +19.4% compared to Q1 2025. We operate transparently. This is a matter of principle!" he said.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company also opened its second solid waste sorting center in Vinnytsia.

As of the end of March, the chain operated 1,851 stores. The company currently employs more than 16,500 people; in the first quarter, dozens of mobility-impaired veterans were hired for specially created remote positions.

According to him, in March the share of Ukrainian-made goods on shelves reached a record 63%. Overall, more than 670 domestic producers supply goods to the chain, and products from 36 of them are marketed in the chain's stores in Romania.

"Together with Horizon Capital, we launched the Aurora Next fund. We invest in Ukrainian retail businesses and help them grow. The budget for 2026 is $10–20 million. We are looking for chains with 25+ locations and turnover of $5–50 million. We provide financing along with access to Aurora's logistics, technologies, IT, and suppliers. In 2026, we plan to close the first two or three deals," he said.