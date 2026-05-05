Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:19 05.05.2026

Ukraine's energy regulator approves Gas Transmission System Operator's proposal to expand gas import capacity from EU at Polish border

2 min read
Ukraine's energy regulator approves Gas Transmission System Operator's proposal to expand gas import capacity from EU at Polish border

Ukraine's National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has approved a draft proposal by Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) to increase the capacity of the gas transmission system at the entry point on the interconnection with the Republic of Poland.

The relevant resolution was adopted at a regulator meeting on Tuesday, which was broadcast online.

NEURC said that the decision was made in accordance with European legislation (Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/459) and the Gas Transmission System Code of Ukraine to enable GTSOU to conduct an auction for the allocation of new (increased) capacity.

As explained by the regulator, the measure concerns expanding opportunities for natural gas imports from EU countries, which is an important step toward strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience and its integration into the European energy market.

According to the justification for the resolution, based on the results of a preliminary market demand assessment in 2025 and the design phase carried out by GTSOU, it was determined that capacity at the interconnection points with Poland needs to be increased.

At the same time, it is noted that due to the technical characteristics of the project, the proposed offer level 1 may be offered to transmission service customers no earlier than the 2030/2031 gas year, and offer level 2 no earlier than the 2032/2033 gas year.

In the event sufficient demand is formed following the joint annual capacity allocation auction (scheduled for July 6, 2026) and a positive economic test, the Ukrainian and Polish GTS operators will implement the relevant measures to increase capacity, the regulator said.

"We would also note that today the Polish regulator approved the project, confirming coordinated actions between the countries and support from European partners," the regulator added.

Tags: #gas #import

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