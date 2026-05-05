Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:18 05.05.2026

Ukrtelecom fixed-line operator posts UAH 15.5 mln net profit in Q1 2026

2 min read
Ukrtelecom fixed-line operator posts UAH 15.5 mln net profit in Q1 2026

Ukrtelecom, the country's largest fixed-line operator, posted a consolidated net profit of UAH 15.46 million in January–March 2026, compared to a net loss of UAH 652.95 million in the same period of 2025, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

According to the report, consolidated net revenue in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 6.2% to UAH 1.13 billion.

Gross profit increased by 1.1% to UAH 265.61 million, while operating profit amounted to UAH 63.20 million compared to an operating loss of UAH 582.63 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 totaled UAH 252.3 million.

According to the report, Ukrtelecom invested UAH 87.76 million in capital expenditures, compared to UAH 122.19 million in the first quarter of last year. These funds were allocated to the construction of new GPON networks, modernization of outdated telecommunications infrastructure, redundancy and strengthening of cybersecurity for telecom and IT infrastructure, restoration of telecom infrastructure damaged or destroyed during enemy attacks, and other purposes.

In the press release, Ukrtelecom added that as of the end of the first quarter of 2026, more than 1,400 medical and almost 1,900 educational institutions were connected to the optical network. Since the beginning of the year alone, 26 medical and 67 educational institutions have been connected to optics.

In January-March 2026, revenues from commercial leases increased by almost 22% compared to the same period in 2025 and exceeded UAH 155 million.

Revenues from optical Internet services increased by 14.2% compared to the same period in 2025, thus compensating for the reduction in revenues from traditional telephony.

In the first quarter, the company also paid more than UAH 417 million in taxes and fees to budgets of all levels.

The company's average number of employees stands at 5,600 specialists.

As reported, in 2025 Ukrtelecom increased its consolidated net loss by 24.6% compared to 2024, to UAH 294.87 million, while its net revenue grew by 3.2% to UAH 4.27 billion.

Tags: #ukrtelecom

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