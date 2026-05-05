Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:57 05.05.2026

Ukraine’s industrial production increased by 4.5% in March, but decreased by 1.1% in first three months of 2026 - Statistics Service

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Ukraine’s industrial production increased by 4.5% in March, but decreased by 1.1% in first three months of 2026 - Statistics Service

Industrial production in Ukraine in March 2026 increased by 4.5% compared to the same month in 2025, after falling by 2.6% in February and by 8.1% in January, the State Statistics Service (Derzhstat) reported.

According to the State Statistics Service, industrial production increased by 16.9% in March 2026 compared to the previous month.

The State Statistics Service clarifies that overall, industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 1.1% in the first quarter of this year.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine declined by 1.7% in 2025, compared to 4.7% growth in 2024.

The data excludes territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and some territories where military action is (or was) ongoing.

Tags: #industrial_production #state_statistics_service

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