Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:36 05.05.2026

Govt expects to attract UAH 10 bln in revenue in 2026 as result of large-scale privatization, UAH 3 bln from small-scale privatization – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Govt expects to attract UAH 10 bln in revenue in 2026 as result of large-scale privatization, UAH 3 bln from small-scale privatization – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to attract approximately UAH 10 billion in revenue from private investors through large-scale privatization and UAH 3 billion from small-scale privatization during 2026, according to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"This is an ambitious goal in a wartime environment, but it was discussed and agreed upon at a meeting with the Ministry of Economy and the State Property Fund. The meeting was held at Ocean Plaza, a nationalized asset that the state is preparing for sale... In addition to Ocean Plaza, we are preparing several other major facilities for privatization this year: the Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant, Sumykhimprom, the Odesa Port Side Plant, the Hlukhivsky Quartzite Quarry, the Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery, and others. We plan to put some of them up for sale this summer," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to her, Ocean Plaza is planned to be put up for public auction in the third quarter of this year with an estimated market value of about $100 million.

"At the same time, we're not stopping small-scale privatization. This is an ongoing process that's already yielding results and generating stable budget revenues. Since the beginning of the year, we've already received over UAH 1 billion and fulfilled a significant portion of our annual plan. We're continuing to sell the assets we've prepared," the head of government added.

Svyrydenko noted that funds from privatization, particularly nationalized and sanctioned assets, are being directed to the recovery fund and will serve as a resource for the country's recovery.

As reported, the State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to put Odesa Port Side Plant up for sale with a starting price of approximately $106 million in July-August of this year, the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv for approximately $100 million in September-October, and LLC Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery for approximately $86 million in November-December of this year. LLC Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant is also slated to be sold in August-September for approximately $38 million.

Tags: #privatization #svyrydenko

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