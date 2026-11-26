The concert "Tango. Beyond Piazzolla," organized by the National House of Music with the support of the Embassy of Argentina in Ukraine, took place at the Mykola Lysenko Column Hall of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine on Nov 25.

The Argentine Embassy said the concert brought together Argentine and Ukrainian musical traditions. Ukrainian musicians of the FueGo Orchestra performed, comprising Serhiy Kurdytsky (bandoneon), Nazariy Pilatiuk (violin), Dmytro Tretiak (double bass) and Petro Dovhan (piano).

Special guests were Argentine dancers and choreographers Nicolas Correa and Romina Garcia Fleury, members of the Malambo King ensemble, who presented choreographic interpretations of several works in the concert program.

The repertoire included compositions by Carlos Gardel, Agustin Bardi, Sebastian Piana, Edgardo Donato, Anibal Troilo, Eduardo Rovira, Rosita Melo, Angel Villoldo and other representatives of Argentine musical culture, as well as works by Ukrainian composers Myroslav Skoryk, Borys Buievsky, Roman Savytsky and Ihor Shamo.

The musicians also performed an original arrangement of "Hotel California." The main program concluded with "La Cumparsita" by Uruguayan composer Gerardo Matos Rodriguez, traditionally played at the end of milongas.

For an encore, the FueGo Orchestra performed "Libertango" by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. The embassy said the work, which embodies the aspiration for freedom, had taken on particular symbolic significance in the context of the Ukrainian people's struggle for independence, sovereignty and the right to determine their own future.

The concert, which was held to a full house, marked the conclusion of this year's program of cultural initiatives by the Argentine Embassy in Ukraine and was another expression of the friendly ties and solidarity between the two countries.

Argentina recognized Ukraine's independence on Dec 5, 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on Jan 6, 1992. The Argentine Embassy in Kyiv opened in 1993, as did Ukraine's embassy in Buenos Aires.

An important factor in the development of bilateral relations is the large Ukrainian diaspora in Argentina, whose history spans more than 125 years.