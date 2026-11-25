The French-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFU) raised UAH 214,000 for the Children of Heroes charitable foundation at its traditional Beaujolais Nouveau charity evening in Kyiv on Nov 19.

The event brought together around 700 guests, including representatives of French and Ukrainian businesses, the diplomatic corps, partners and chamber members, the CCIFU press service said.

The funds will be used to provide psychological support to children who lost one or both parents as a result of the war.

The official part of the event was opened by CCIFU President Bertrand Barrière and French Ambassador to Ukraine Brice Roquefeuil. CCIFU Director General Maud Joseph and members of the chamber's board also took part in the traditional opening of the first bottle of the year's Beaujolais Nouveau wine.

The charity programme included a prize draw featuring gifts donated by partner companies. Prizes included air tickets to Paris, a selection of French wines donated by the French ambassador, household appliances, cosmetics and perfumes, tickets to cultural events and food gifts.

Beaujolais Nouveau is a French celebration of the year's young wine, held annually on the third Thursday of November. In Ukraine, the chamber combines the event with charitable initiatives and efforts to develop business ties between French and Ukrainian companies.

The French-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry brings together French and Ukrainian companies and promotes bilateral trade and economic relations, investment, business contacts and joint projects.

The event's partners included Limagrain, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, Schneider Electric Ukraine, Crédit Agricole Bank, MAS Seeds, TIMAC AGRO, Stellantis Ukraine, Lactalis Ukraine, Technobud, L’Oréal Ukraine, Danone Ukraine, Auchan Ukraine, Figaro Catering, Caudalie and Très Français.