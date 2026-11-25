Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has arrived in Kyiv for a visit and stressed the need to investigate sexual violence committed by Russia during its war against Ukraine and bring those responsible to justice.

"Today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, I am in Ukraine, where Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon of war... These crimes must be investigated, perpetrators held accountable and survivors given the support they need. Ending violence against women and girls must be a global priority, in times of peace and war," Tsahkna wrote in a post shared on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

The minister noted that, as of the end of July 2026, the United Nations had documented more than 1,000 cases of sexual violence against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Russian authorities were responsible for 89% of these cases, while the youngest documented rape survivor was a four-year-old girl.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tsahkna published a video showing Khreshchatyk Street and Independence Square in central Kyiv, accompanied by the caption: "Good morning, Kyiv."