The Swedish government has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional winter support package totalling SEK 540 million (approximately $52.7 million), which includes SEK 155 million for the Ukrainian Red Cross, SEK 85 million in energy aid, and authorization for procurement totalling SEK 300 million for the Civil Defense Agency, according to a statement on the Swedish government's website on Tuesday.

As noted, the aid is being provided ahead of Ukraine's fifth winter of war. It is intended to strengthen the country's resilience, meet the urgent needs of the population, and is funded through the international aid budget.

"Russia's brutal attacks on the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure are a deliberate attempt to make the winter unbearable. Millions of people risk being left without electricity, heat, and water for yet another winter of war, which could be the worst on record. That is why we are supporting the energy sector and families near the front lines. Through our support, we are helping to ensure energy supplies for tens of thousands of Ukrainians and assisting those most affected by Russia's brutal attacks. "In addition, we are ensuring that the supply of equipment that protects energy infrastructure from Russian attacks can continue," Sweden's Minister for International Development and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa said.

According to the report, the funds for the Ukrainian Red Cross, totalling SEK 155 million (approximately $15.1 million), will be allocated, in particular, cash assistance for vulnerable households (primarily in areas near the front lines), heating, generators, and other essential measures.

Energy assistance totalling SEK 85 million (approximately $8.3 million) is being provided through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for equipment and installations that strengthen the energy supply. This will help provide electricity and heat to thousands more homes in communities across the country, as well as ensure uninterrupted energy and water supplies to hospitals, schools, and telecommunications infrastructure.

Authorization for a contract worth SEK 300 million (approximately $29.3 million) for the Civil Defense Agency are being granted to ensure the continuous supply of Swedish emergency equipment to Ukraine throughout the winter, thereby strengthening the protection of energy facilities against Russian attacks.