The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has announced the launch of an internship program for veterans, designed to support their professional development, integration into the civil service, and engagement in the diplomatic sphere.

"Thirteen veterans are participating in the program. Over the course of four weeks, they will learn about the structure and operations of the Foreign Ministry, the key priorities of Ukraine’s foreign policy, and the specifics of the diplomatic and consular service, while also undergoing practical training. The goal of this initiative is to open up new professional opportunities for veterans and to leverage their unique experience, knowledge, and leadership qualities to strengthen Ukrainian diplomacy," the Ministry stated on its website on Tuesday.

The internship program was launched at the initiative of Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, and was inaugurated by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleksandr Karasevych.

"The experience gained while defending Ukraine also represents a significant contribution to the country’s international representation and its future," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.