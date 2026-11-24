The threat to Libya stems from Russian warships and arms-carrying vessels that regularly arrive there. Questions regarding incidents in ports should be directed to the Russian Federation, which uses the civilian infrastructure of third countries for its own military purposes, thereby putting those countries at risk, stated Heorhiy Tykhy, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Ukraine is defending itself against armed aggression by the Russian Federation. Our actions are an exercise of our inherent right to self-defense, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter," Tykhy told journalists in response to an inquiry about an incident off the coast of Libya.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine has every right to strike the legitimate military targets of the aggressor.

"These include Russian warships, as well as cargo vessels transporting military equipment and resources, and 'shadow fleet' tankers that sustain Russia’s war machine. Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war, nor is it 'exporting' the conflict elsewhere. Ukraine’s actions are directed exclusively against the aggressor and are not aimed at any third party," the spokesperson said.

He noted that Ukrainian strikes are in compliance with international law and international humanitarian law.

"We adhere to the principle of proportionality and minimize any collateral risks. These actions are a response to years of systematic and brutal Russian terror against our people and our country," Tykhy added. He also noted that international law does not limit the right to self-defense to the specific location where a response to aggression takes place—whether it be on the territory of the state under attack, on the territory of the aggressor, or in international waters.

"As for the incidents in the ports, this question should be addressed to Russia, which uses the civilian infrastructure of third countries for its own military purposes, thereby putting that infrastructure at risk. It is precisely the Russian warships and Russian arms-carrying vessels, which arrive there regularly, that have created a threat to Libya. Examples of Russian aggression against the Ukrainian, Syrian, and other peoples confirm that a Russian presence always brings threats to sovereignty, destabilization, and chaos," the comment states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Russian Federation systematically utilizes its military presence and logistical infrastructure outside its own borders, notably in Africa, to support its military operations and build up the capabilities that sustain its war of conquest against Ukraine.

"Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya. We stress that Ukraine’s actions are aimed at countering Russian armed aggression and are not intended to cause harm to Libya or its people," said a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He further added that Ukraine values ​​its long-standing relationship with Libya, which is built on mutual respect, and reaffirmed its interest in the continued development of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both states.

As previously reported, on the night of November 22, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in coordination with the Defense Forces, conducted a special operation near the Libyan port of Benghazi. Two groups of naval drones, totaling seven unmanned vessels launched from a "mothership", damaged two Russian ships. According to the SBU, the Merkury, a Project 20380 multi-purpose corvette of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was sunk, along with a Ka-27 shipborne helicopter on board. Additionally, the cargo ship MV Angara, used by Russia for military logistics as part of the so-called "Syrian" and "Libyan Express" supply routes, was struck.

On November 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation, describing it as "completely legitimate." He emphasized that the destroyed corvette was one of the most modern vessels in the Russian fleet and that the cargo ship had been transporting weapons. He further warned that Ukrainian naval operations against enemy targets would continue.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya’s Government of National Unity, based in Tripoli, issued a statement condemning the attack near Benghazi and calling on Kyiv to provide an official explanation regarding the nature and scope of the actions. The Ministry underscored the "unacceptability" of any foreign military operations taking place on Libyan territory or within its territorial waters, asserting that the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war does not grant either side the right to extend hostilities into this region. Furthermore, Musa al-Koni, a member of Libya’s Presidential Council, characterized the incident as a violation of sovereignty. He threatened to bring the matter before the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice, and also called for the Ukrainian leadership to be added to a list of individuals involved in terrorism.