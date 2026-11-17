Ukraine's Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko met with French presidential candidate and leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen on Tuesday morning, the Embassy of Ukraine in France reported on its Facebook page.

"The ambassador also said that he would convey to the President of Ukraine information about Ms. Marine Le Pen's readiness to meet with him in Paris or Brussels, and reaffirmed the invitation to visit Ukraine," the diplomatic mission said.

In addition, Omelchenko assured her that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would insist on Europe's participation, including France, at the negotiating table for peace talks.

The parties discussed further support for Ukraine and cooperation in strategic areas, including digitalization, nuclear energy, defense production and joint initiatives in international politics. They also exchanged views on Ukraine's prospects for joining the EU and NATO, as well as its post-war reconstruction.

Omelchenko thanked Le Pen for supporting resolutions in favor of Ukraine in the European Parliament and the French National Assembly, as well as for the assistance provided by her voters and French communities. The ambassador expressed his conviction that open dialogue and mutual understanding are important components of developing Ukrainian-French relations.