Ukrainian, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Sybiha said he had briefed Saidov on the progress of the peace process, the situation on the frontline and restrictions on maritime shipping in the Black Sea.

"Ukraine has a long history of friendly ties with Uzbekistan, as well as other states of Central Asia, and we seek to build on this foundation to develop pragmatic and mutually beneficial partnerships, investment, and trade," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

The ministers also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.