Zelenskyy to visit Denmark on Tues – Danish PM’s Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of the Nordic countries will visit Denmark on Tuesday, November 10, the Office of the Prime Minister of Denmark announced.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will host President Zelenskyy, who is arriving in Denmark today. Together with the heads of state and government from the Nordic countries, the leaders will discuss a range of issues, including military support for Ukraine and security in Europe. Also on the agenda is Ukraine’s urgent need for air defense systems and the protection of its energy sector.

"I am proud to welcome President Zelenskyy and the leaders of the Nordic countries to Denmark. The Ukrainian people’s struggle for a free Ukraine and a free Europe continues. Their incredible courage and strength serve as a beacon of hope in these complex and uncertain times," Frederiksen emphasized.

She also noted that, nearly five years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, attacks continue, targeting civilians, humanitarian aid distribution points, and water and heating infrastructure.

"That is precisely why we must remain steadfast. We must continue to provide support, while also learning from Ukraine’s experience and expertise, so that we may defend Europe together," the Prime Minister said.

Further details regarding the visit’s itinerary will be released at a later time, the Danish government added.