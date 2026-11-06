Sybiha to attend Council of the Baltic Sea States meeting in Warsaw Friday

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will be on a visit to Warsaw on Friday, November 6, where he will participate in the ministerial meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS), the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"The head of the MFA of Ukraine will hold a series of bilateral meetings: with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski, EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna, Norway Espen Barth Eide, and other colleagues. Among the key topics are peace efforts and the active role of Europe in negotiations, as well as coordination of positions ahead of the tripartite meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the U.S, and Russia in Abu Dhabi," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

The parties will also discuss increasing sanction pressure on the aggressor, strengthening defense capabilities and air defense, and energy support for Ukraine ahead of winter.

At around 17:30 Kyiv time, Andriy Sybiha, Radosław Sikorski, and Kaja Kallas will make statements to the press.